Lukaku to Juventus and Vlahovic to Chelsea, the figures of the transfer market

The London-Turin axis is heating up: lo Vlahovic swap for Lukaku leads to the transfer market turning point in the air for some time. Chelsea are open to negotiation and a 30-35 million balance can be closed in favor of Juventus. Big Rom is rated 80 by both, you have to find the square on the price tag of the Serbian attacker. The former Inter striker will then sign a three-year deal worth 9 million per season with Juve, while Vlahovic will take a similar salary from the London club (for four years). The feeling is that Juventus’ Lukaku could become a reality during the week.

Juventus transfer market, Juventus Kessie? First goodbye to Zakaria-McKennie. Pogba knot

Juventus does not give up the lead that leads to Kessie. Allegri dreams of ex Milan in the Juventus midfield and Giuntoli is at work (with the player’s agent George Atanga), but must make room for him in the squad: the Zakaria transfers (Monaco, Leipzig or West Ham: it’s a sale of 20 million) and then McKennie (surveys from Germany, Türkiye and England). Still to understand the future of Pogba: the market in Saudi Arabia closes on 20 September and raises could come from Al Ahli in the medium term to convince him to leave Italy. Still in midfield, one of Miretti and Rovella could leave on loan.

Back to Kessie. Juventus and Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle on the basis of the loan with the right to buy, which becomes an obligation under certain conditions. The Ivorian midfielder’s ok is missing he would rather leave Spain for the Premier League and is tempted by Tottenham.

Donnarumma to Juventus? With Szczesny at Bayern Munich

Donnarumma to Juventus? Possible deal on loan (with apparently the salary paid by PSG). The Juventus management carried out an exploratory survey to understand the situation. But Gigio would arrive in Turin only if Bayern Munich convinces Wojciech Szczesny to move to the Bundesliga (freeing Yann Sommer for Inter): the Polish goalkeeper would like guarantees of being a starter, which may not be very solid when Neuer returns from the injury.

Juventus, Iling Jr and Soulè transfer market: offers for Juventus jewels

Juventus would like to keep 19-year-old England winger Samuel Iling Jr but the Premier League sirens have started to sound: the former Chelsea player had joined Juventus on a free transfer at the time of the Primavera and faced with an offer of 18-20 million Giuntoli and Manna could give the go-ahead for the sale. De Zerbi’s Brighton likes him, but Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton are also in the running. The mission to London for Lukaku will also help evaluate the proposals on Juventus talent. And also beware of Matias Soulé’s fate: Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach want him. “Are you asking me if I’m staying? I don’t know,” Soulé told an American fan in the past few hours. The farewell of the Argentine midfielder (under 20 national team) would bring Juventus a figure close to 10 million.

Bonucci from Juventus to Ajax, Dutch indiscretions

“Leonardo Bonucci has been offered to Ajax and would be inclined to move to Amsterdam.” This was revealed by De Telegraaf, one of the main Dutch newspapers. The words during a podcast, with the technical director of the lancers Sven Mislintat who had thought about building the incoming operation. In the meantime, the Juventus defender continues his individual preparation for Continassa and on Instagram he has published some excerpts from the training session with the caption: “Day by day”.

