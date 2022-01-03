A forced peace. The Lukaku case is thus resolved, with a truce, pending the definitive clarification. Romelu’s bombshell interview with Sky Sport, which raised a great deal of fuss for a few days, in Italy and England, will not result in a sale of the Belgian striker. In today’s summit Chelsea made it clear to Lukaku that he will not be put on the market, at least not now. The investment made (115 million euros at Inter, 12 million net salary) does not foresee that everything can be thrown away for an interview, albeit clumsy (as they perceived it in England).