Chelsea have no plans to market the striker, at least not now. Tomorrow the coach will speak and it will be understood if Romelu will return immediately to the squad. Meanwhile, his outburst can cost him up to 600,000 euros
A forced peace. The Lukaku case is thus resolved, with a truce, pending the definitive clarification. Romelu’s bombshell interview with Sky Sport, which raised a great deal of fuss for a few days, in Italy and England, will not result in a sale of the Belgian striker. In today’s summit Chelsea made it clear to Lukaku that he will not be put on the market, at least not now. The investment made (115 million euros at Inter, 12 million net salary) does not foresee that everything can be thrown away for an interview, albeit clumsy (as they perceived it in England).
what will happen?
Tomorrow Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager, will hold a press conference and that will probably be an opportunity to understand if Lukaku will be able to return to the squad for the cup match against Tottenham, scheduled for Wednesday, or if he will have to stay a little longer in punishment. Of course, something the attacker will have to pay for his outburst. A fine, probably, and certainly an apology.
