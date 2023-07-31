Lukaku to Juventus? “I don’t think it will happen. Come on Juve, never”. The video with the fans

“The deal with Juventus? I don’t think it will happen”, says Romelu Lukaku to fans who met him in Belgium near the house of mother Adolphine. “Are you going to Juventus?”.

Big Rom first responds by just saying “mmm” and shaking his head, then in the short conversation he closes by saying precisely “I don’t think the deal will be done”. In the middle, a boy’s request: “If you go to Juve, never say ‘Forza Juve'”. Lukaku replies by saying “Never”.

Lukaku-Juventus, yellow on the video

However, there would be a yellow on Lukaku’s video. According to reports from Tuttosport “we specify that there is no certainty about the actuality of the video: in the late afternoon it emerged that it would date back to a few years ago and it has also been removed”.

The truth is that despite any temporal location of the video, Big Rom’s words to Inter fans can be read as courtesy and circumstance.

Lukaku, Juventus does not give up Big Rom and tightens with Chelsea

And above all, that Juventus is pressing more than ever to dress Romelu Lukaku in black and white. The three-year agreement worth around 8 million per season between the former Inter striker and the Old Lady was reached some time ago. The one with Chelsea must be closed: the blues are not open to the loan with the right of redemption and want the sale on a permanent basis. A mission from Cristiano Giuntoli to London is expected in the short or at the latest in the medium term. What is filtering these days is that in one way or another, the 40 million needed to give Big Rom to Juve will be found.

Lukaku-Juventus and the Vlahovic knot

There are those who swear that Lukaku will do it at Juve regardless of the farewell of Dusan Vlahovic or not. Possible? For sure thatthe Serbian is a market knot to untie. Over the weekend, the tracks that could eventually lead to the event evaporated Manchester United (who chose to go on Hojlund: 75 million plus 10 bonus to Atalanta). PSG and Bayern Munich they observe but right now they are vying for Harry Kane (the Bavarians seemed to have closed in the middle of last week, but in reality there is still a distance with the Spurs and the game remains open), the same Tottenham could enter the race after the sale of the English center forward. The real Madrid? He has made an exploration, but it doesn’t go beyond the loan with the right to buy back; right now the merengue club – that a center forward should buy it after Benzema’s departure for Saudi Arabia (the 31-year-old Joselu has arrived, but he seems more like a luxury reserve) – is playing chess with PSG on Mbappè (who has an agreement to arrive at a free transfer in a year).

CALCIOMARKET NEWS

READ ALSO Samardzic-Scamacca, Inter brace on the market. But a Nerazzurri transfer…

Subscribe to the newsletter

