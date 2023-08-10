Lukaku to Milan, “crazy market idea on the night of San Lorenzo”

Romelu Lukaku is destined for Juventus (but watch out for the Tottenham cyclone), however there are many AC Milan fans who are hoping for a last minute market ‘miracle’. A coup de théâtre signed by Furlani-Moncada worthy of those made by Adriano Galliani in the famous ‘days of the Condor’ (usually the last three before the summer negotiations ended).

And among those who dream there is also Carlo Pellegatti who, on his YouTube channel, said: “Crazy idea on the night of San Lorenzo. I have always had a certain admiration for Lukaku and in my opinion he would be the ideal center forward for Stefano Pioli. The problem could be the cost of the transfer but we know that the relationship between the owners of Milan and Chelsea are special.”

Lukaku in Milan at the moment seems more like a midsummer night’s dream (indeed late summer to be precise…), let’s see Big Rom’s situation on the market.

Lukaku-Juventus without swapping Vlahovic at Chelsea. The intrigue of the market

The Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange between Juventus and Chelsea is blocked. After days in which the radio market spoke of the rapprochement between the two clubs on the balance to be paid to the black and whites, the London management said ‘stop’ to the negotiations on this front. At least for now. There is no will to go beyond the 20 plus bonuses (against the 30 + 5 on which Juve had fallen). So Giuntoli wants Lukaku (who has a three-year deal with the Bianconeri worth 8 million a season)? He will have to negotiate his purchase independently of Vlahovic. Otherwise, Chelsea don’t forget that when the transfer market is closed in Europe, a window towards Saudi Arabia will remain open for another week and who knows if Big Rom will eventually decide to accept, in the absence of other exit options. last minute offers from a thousand and one nights that have been on his table for some time. Hypothesis unlikely for now given that Lukaku has every intention of returning to Italy and wearing the Juventus shirt. According to the Corriere dello Sport, another meeting between the managers of Chelsea and those of Juventus is scheduled for the beginning of next week between Monday and Tuesday.

Lukaku-Juventus, watch out for Tottenham after the sale of Kane to Bayern Munich

On the Lukaku front, the Tottenham variable that is selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for about 120 million euros could upset everything. The London company, led by president Levy, wants to reinvest a large part of this money on the transfer market to make Spurs fans forget the pain of separation from the number 10 and captain who scored 250 goals in the decade at Tottenham. After having already taken the Argentine talent Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central (Milan also liked the 19-year-old) at this point a starting center forward is needed: Lukaku and Mehdi Taremi of Porto (also Inter’s goal in these hours) are the hottest names.

Lukaku no and Vlahovic yes, the chants of the Juventus fans

“We Lukaku don’t want it”, the chorus of Juventus fans returns. After hearing it from some at J-Medical during the Juventus meeting, it was heard again at the Allianz Stadium, for the friendly match Juve A – Juve B finished 8-0. Vlahovic was the most acclaimed player: “Dusan, Dusan, Dusan”, the fans sang in honor of DV9. Without forgetting the ironic banner of Juventus fans displayed in the past few hours against Lukaku…

