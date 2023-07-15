Comments on social media by Juventus fans on the Belgian’s approach to the Lady: “Never in my life”

Lukaku in black and white? No thank you. Beyond Ledure’s games, the possibility of the Belgian at Juventus does not warm up the Lady’s fans. Indeed, he warms them to avoid it, with a pinch of irony and even more: “It’s the right time that I don’t see a Juve match anymore”, says a fan speaking of the “exchange” with Vlahovic’s exit. Another: “We don’t want a fruity player to replace a young forward.” And they are the most argued. For many, the best answer is to joke about it.

the gags — “Never in my life”, replies a fan to a survey in which no votes for Romelu’s arrival at Juventus are close to 90%. “But those who answer ‘yes’ where have they lived in the last three years, on Mars?”, one of the answers. “He’s the best in the world at 60 meters with his back to goal. Just tell him to stay there without entering the area.” And again: “I would have taken him in his time to play the trident with Ronaldo and Chiesa, not now”. See also Cairo: "Miha is a fighter who never gave up. He inspired everyone"

“Do they want to sell all the young people and take two thirty-year-olds who have already given their best?”. “Not even on the Playstation!”. “We already have Szczesny and Perin”, with reference to Lukaku’s “parades” in the decisive matches of Belgium and Inter. “But as a goalkeeper or as a striker? Because as a goalkeeper he solved two European finals ”.