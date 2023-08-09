Lukaku, banner of Juventus fans: “Stay in Milan, we already have the second goalkeeper”

Some Juventus fans displayed a banner in Turin outside the Allianz Stadium: “Lukaku is staying in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper.”



The reference is to goal ball “parade” in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter when D’Ambrosio went with a diving header, but the ball landed on an innocent Big Rom stopped in the penalty area between his teammate and the goal.

A banner that also brings to mind the choir “We Lukaku don’t want it” intoned by some Juventus fans during the Juventus meeting at the J-Medical.

Lukaku-Juventus await Chelsea: Nkunku ko pushes Vlahovic towards London

All this while Juventus and Chelsea seem relatively closer in the exchange between Lukaku and Vlahovic (in the past few hours in Bavaria: no contact with Bayern Munich, but a specialist visit from Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt to take stock of the pubalgia), even if the gap has not yet been filled: the bianconeri are asking for 30 million + 5 bonus as an adjustment, the blues are at an altitude of 20. But the London club has more and more urgency of a striker after the operation of Christophe Nkunku has been decided, destined to remain in the pits for up to four months.

Inter, Zanetti: “Lukaku has disappointed, even as a man”

“For what Inter has done for him, we expected a different type of behaviour. As a professional and a man. He has the right to go wherever he wants, God forbid, it was enough just to say it in time. However, no one is bigger than the club and when building a team you always have to consider who you put in a dressing room,” Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti told Gazzetta dello Sport

