Lukaku to Juventus, the Juventus fans don’t want him. The anti-Big Rom chorus

“We Lukaku don’t want it”: the cry of Juventus fans against the deal that would bring Big Rom to black and white becomes a loud and clear chorus outside JMedical. The supporters of the Lady show all their discontent with the transfer market rumors on the London (Chelsea) – Turin axis after the split between the Belgian striker and Inter. A deal that is in any case possible, but linked to the sale of Dusan Vlahovic (a part of the money collected should be invested in Lukaku’s card): for days there has been talk of an interest from PSG (which, however, also look carefully at Harry Kane leaving Tottenhammarket challenge to Bayern Munich), even if an official offer has not arrived on Juve’s table.

And in this complicated scenario, Arab voices for Romelu Lukaku are making a comeback: Al-Hilal has not given up on the dream of buying him (and 50 million would go to Chelsea).

Cuadrado at Inter, the Nerazzurri fans and the Curva Nord are not there

If Juventus fans are in a state of tension over the rumors about Lukakuthose of Inter are on a war footing for thearrival of Juan Cuadrado: the former Juve has found an annual agreement for 2.5 million euros net expiring on 30 June 2024 (gross, it will cost just under 5 million euros) and will replace Raoul Bellanova in the squad (not bought by the nerazzurri for 7 million and then moved from Cagliari to Turin). But the Inter supporters – first and foremost the Curva Nord – do not like the Cuadrado blow, mindful of his 8 years of Juventus militancy and the many Italian derbies between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri. Just after the last one, in the semifinal of the Italian Cup, Cuadrado got a two-match ban – after the final tension – which, ironically, he would serve with the Inter shirt.

