The Belgian striker at the center of the transfer market: after the betrayal at Inter, the moves of the Juventus club are expected for the sensational signing. But everything will depend on Vlahovic

Romelu Lukaku, just like Kylian Mbappé, at the center of transfer market operations involving clubs from all over Europe. And Juve is always in the front row for the Belgian.

LUKAKU VERSUS HAPPY — The former Inter center forward had promised himself to Inter, but in reality he had found an agreement with Juventus in recent weeks to celebrate a sensational betrayal of his old club. But Allegri will still have to wait: Lukaku at Juve will be able to do it when an offer arrives for Vlahovic (Psg or Bayern) worth between 70 and 80 million. According to the bookmakers, the Juventus club is the big favorite to snatch the Belgian from Chelsea. 1.65 the odds on Netbet, while according to Goldbet this transfer is worth 1.75. Something more can be found on Planetwin365 (1.80) and Sisal (1.85). See also James Rodríguez confesses that it was a 'bang' not having gone to the World Cup in Qatar

INTER HYPOTHESIS ALIVE — Obviously, no one rules out Lukaku being able to backtrack again, retrace his steps and apologize to Inter, but for now, President Zhang doesn’t want to forgive him. The disappointment and unprofessional attitude of the player is too great, for which the experts see no great possibility of a deal between Chelsea and the Nerazzurri club. The Sisal and Netbet bookmakers are the most cautious, having placed the odds at 6.00. It also reaches 9.00 on Planetwin 365 passing from 8.00 on Goldbet. An interesting variety that demonstrates how uncertain the market is.

July 23, 2023 (change July 23, 2023 | 21:40)

