The impact of Lukaku it was devastating on Rome. Big Rom scored this evening against Frosinone and scored his third Serie A goal in his first 5 appearances. In the history of the Giallorossi, writes Opta, alone Batistuta (6) and El Shaarawy (4) did best among the players who made their debut with the Capital team since the three-point era (94/95). Mou relies on the former Inter player to chase fourth place. Lukaku has also already scored a goal in the Europa League against Sheriff.