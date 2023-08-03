Many companies that in the past have linked or are still linked to Big Rom, a real money machine

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

The love of the fans, friendship with teammates and links with important sponsors. Everything takes a back seat for Romelu Lukaku. The history, football and otherwise, of the Belgian says this: Big Rom only looks at his business, changes changing rooms and commercial partners without particular problems (euphemism…). In short, he is an absolute champion in increasing his bank account. Many goals scored, with clubs and with the national team, but also many “heavy” contracts signed, doing everything possible to sanction the divorce. He lives for goals and money. He accumulates both. Anyone who objects that to have even more millions he could (or could) go to Saudi Arabia, forgets that in this way, at the age of thirty, he would definitively leave the circle of big football. With many greetings to the possibility of replaying the Champions League. As well as with the road to the 2024 European Championships and the 2026 World Cup uphill. See also Mexican pride: Santiago Giménez is in the Top 10 scorers under 23 in Europe

THE SPONSORS — Now Lukaku has Nike as his technical sponsor, but at the 2018 World Cup in Russia he wore Puma shoes, which had transformed him into its flagship testimonial by making him autograph a very rich deal. Probably the richest of the players he had under contract at the time. Who had he left to join the German company? Nike. And who did Puma prefer? At Adidas, then as now the technical sponsor of United, the “Rome” team from 2017 to 2019. In 2020 for some training in the national team and with Inter he wore a pair of Adidas, then the return… of flame with the American giant, whose photos on his Instagram profile are now wearing T-shirts, shorts and shoes for training even on vacation. Over the years, the Antwerp center forward has linked up with Maserati, Versace, Calvin Klein, Ps5, Coinbase and Gillette. Lately, photos of him or signed with brands such as Samsonite, Crocs and Beyond the Meat have appeared on social networks. See also From Williams ... to Williams: Inaki and Nico, brothers with La Liga and goals in their blood

MAN-BRAND — Many wanted him and want him as a testimonial because Romelu is well known. A “brand” is said in terms of the market. He hasn’t even remotely approached the world’s top players in terms of trophies won, both team and personal, but the sponsors have also sought him out thanks to the work of Roc Nation, the powerful American agency of his legend, the rapper Jay-Z, with the which still has a contract despite the differences in recent weeks. When, relying only on the lawyer Sebastien Ledure, he turned his back on Inter and its fans.

THE FUTURE OF ROMELU — And now what will happen to the Lukaku brand? Will the “betrayal” of Inter fans be considered by the sponsors as a simple and legitimate market choice by an attacker looking for a new professional adventure or will Big Rom become less attractive to investors from all over the world? The contracts that he will sign will give an answer. More money awaits him… See also F1 Videos | Piola: "Haas shows very courageous ideas"