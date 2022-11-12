On Monday, Romelu Lukaku will undergo an MRI that will clarify the point of healing of the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh. The medical staff of Belgium, who in the last 12 days had him undergo a specific mix of therapies and exercises in order not to lose muscle tone altogether, has set a few hours before the departure of the charter for Kuwait (Tuesday) the “key” exam, the one that will have to certify the progress made by the number 90 of Inter after the relapse during the match against Sampdoria on 29 October. Coach Martinez has included him in the list of 26 who will play the first autumn World Cup in history, even though he knows that currently his center forward does not give him the necessary guarantees from a physical point of view.

The will of the technical commissioner of the Red Devils is to bring Big Rom to Qatar. Because there is no other with his characteristics in the squad; much less among the reserves (the external Saelemaekers and Lukebakio, the midfielder Heynen and the defender Denayer). Public opinion and fans are pushing not to give up the best scorer in the history of the national team, but it is clear that Martinez must think above all about when Lukaku will be available. The medical staff told him, before he released the list of 26, that the recovery of the attacker would be possible by 1 December, the day of the third match of the group, that of Croatia of Perisic, Brozovic and Modric. Will it really be like this? Monday’s exam will make it clear if things are really going in this direction, it being understood that the process that will bring Romelu back to the field will not be … fast. Certainly he will not be on the pitch in the only friendly match that the Red Devils will play before the World Cup or Friday in Kuwait with Egypt. And there will be no for the debut match on Wednesday 23 against Canada. In theory, 24 hours before this engagement, Martinez would have the right to replace him as he was injured, but he will only do so if forced. If Monday’s MRI doesn’t bring bad news and Lukaku gets on the flight to Kuwait, there will be no need to touch the list. The fans of the Red Devils hope so.