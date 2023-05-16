The Belgian will start on the bench as he has done in all five of his Champions League knockout games so far. The only unavailable Skriniar, who however has returned to Milan and perhaps will be at the San Siro

In Spain they would call him “Once de gala”, but in the case of Simone Inzaghi it is more correct to call him… “Once de Champions”. Because in Europe the Nerazzurri coach has almost always lined up the same men. Those who, thanks to the long injuries of Brozovic and Lukaku, have become his praetorians in the European campaign. History will repeat itself again tomorrow evening in the second leg against Milan: barring sensational surprises, there will be no variations on the theme also because there is… an aggravating circumstance: the derby. The former Lazio coach has won the last three in a row with practically the same protagonists. A double reason not to change… the Praetorians. Lukaku, despite his brace against Sassuolo on Saturday, will be on the bench, ready to enter the second half and perhaps decide as already happened against Porto and Benfica. See also Inter, against Salernitana Lukaku remains in doubt. Correa returns. New exams for Brozo

ONCE OF CHAMPIONS — Since the beginning of the elimination phase of the Champions League, Inter have played five games, six with tomorrow night’s. And Inzaghi has often used the turnover in the league to preserve his men … in the Cup. In the first leg against Porto, Skriniar was in defense (he got hurt in that match) and Dumfries was on the bench, while the other 10 were the same as tomorrow night, namely Onana in goal, Acerbi and Bastoni in defence, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco in the middle, Dzeko and Lautaro in attack. On the return, at Dragao, Skriniar out (entered in the final because he wasn’t at the top, but he was needed) and Dumfries in: therefore room for the same team as tomorrow, which was also the one seen last Wednesday in the semifinal outward. And against Benfica? Only one change: Brozovic replaced Calhanoglu who, however, was injured and in the 3-3 return leg he savored the field again for the last quarter of an hour. See also WRC | 2023 calendar: here is Saudi Arabia and 3 other news

ANTI DEVIL OUNCES — The formations used in the derby deserve a separate chapter. Inzaghi lost the first (3-2) in early September when he still hadn’t found his starting eleven. There were Handanovic in goal, Skriniar and De Vrij in defense, Dumfries and Brozovic in midfield and Correa in attack. In the next three derbies, however, the team was the… right one: on 18 January in Riyadh, in the Supercoppa Italiana final (3-0), Skriniar was in defense, with the captain’s armband, and Dumfries on the bench (together to Brozovic and Lukaku). Then the same protagonists of tomorrow night. On 5 February in the return match in the league (1-0) Skriniar was back on the field and the Dutchman on the bench (still together with Brozovic and Lukaku). Then the “same” ten. Last Wednesday… the Once de Champions who will also play in the second leg.

SKRINIAR IN MILAN — Speaking of the Slovak, he returned from Bordeaux where he underwent post-surgery rehabilitation. Skriniar is in Milan and it is probable that he will be at the stadium tomorrow evening. During the week he will be at the Pinetina to continue the rehabilitation phase on the field after the stop. See also Mancini remember the names of those who play the Nations League, the Mitropa Cup of Italy

