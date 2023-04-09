Dialogue at the end of the match in Salerno with the fans: the Belgian took responsibility for the draw and asked for trust

One hand on the heart and the other up. The disappointed face for yet another thrown away opportunity, in the body the anger for the season combined with the desire to rock the world in Portugal.

On Friday evening, Romelu Lukaku was in a whirlpool of emotions at the end of the Arechi match, when he presented himself alone in front of the Nerazzurri segment: that image of the Belgian in conversation with his away fans, clearly visible in the stadium and captured by several photos that have made the rounds of social media, has almost become the symbol of yet another very bad day. Everyone wondering what they ever said and why there was such a blatant confrontation.

not the first time — In reality, it is not the first time that a similar scene has been seen between Rom and the fans: it had already happened in Cremona, when the result on the pitch had been different and the three points had been put away. After the knockout in La Spezia, however, the Belgian led a slightly larger troop, made up of Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Handanovic and Onana: together they listened to the ultras who asked the troop to bring out their attributes. This time there was a draw, who however had the bitter taste of defeat in his mouth: for this reason the confrontation of the Belgian alone struck even more. It is the certification of a status, also because the other “leaders” were already in the locker room: a little behind Rom, only Asllani and Gosens witnessed the scene, two reserves on paper. See also Calciomercato, the agents: "Some companies don't pay us." Carnivals: "They must be penalized"

civil confrontation — The confrontation was civil, without excesses and born from the striker himself, who is well aware of the team’s moment and the concern of all the Nerazzurri supporters, not just those who arrived in Campania. In detail, Rom deliberately apologized for the mistakes on the pitch and disconsolately reiterated that at this moment the balls he kicks just don’t want to enter. The fans underlined that, from their point of view, there was certainly no need to apologize: sweat counts, and the Belgian poured it out. On the contrary, they reiterated that they appreciated his performance, generous despite the missed goals, and above all his willingness to put his face forward, all the more so in such a delicate situation for all of Inter. It goes without saying that everyone would have liked that, alongside the Belgian, there had also been other teammates, perhaps those who took turns wearing the armband this year. Lukaku, on the other hand, also reiterated with gestures that he was concentrated in view of Benfica: his fingers tapped on the head as if to say “we are all on track”. And he then asked for trust for this last stretch of road: he knows how much a common purpose is needed now. “You keep this group together, try giving 100%”, the last message to the center forward before returning to the dressing room. See also "Stressed" San Siro grass: either it regains strength or it will be re-turfed during the break

north curve — The Curva Nord yesterday explained the position in a statement on social media, while Rom loaded his teammates even more than usual in Appiano. The request from organized fans for a confrontation with the team already after the knockout with Viola has been postponed, given the many close commitments and also given the positive result taken away from Turin. Disappointment will not be turned into contestation but, whatever the outcome in Lisbon, a new meeting is likely to be called soon.

April 9, 2023

