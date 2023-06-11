Internet users wrote “mono”, which means monkey in Spanish, and sent gifs of the animal on the social network

Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, 30, was the target of racist attacks on Instagram after his defeat in the Champions League final this Saturday (June 10, 2023). He is an athlete from Inter Milan, Italy, who lost 1-0 to Manchester City, England.

Lukaku started the game on the bench, but came on after the departure of Edin Džeko, 37 years old. After the defeat, Lukaku was the victim of racist comments on the social network. Netizens wrote “mono“, that means “monkey” in Spanish, and sent gifs of the animal on the social network.