The Chelsea footballer, who hopes to play for Inter again, is spending his free days with his two children while waiting for a new season
Wait Interwait for an agreement to be found with Chelsea that would allow him to fulfill his wish to stay in Milan. Romelu Lukaku he is on vacation and hopes to be able to return to the Pinetina soon. Meanwhile, she is resting with her family, her two children, who in these days – for the first time – she is posting and showing to her followers. And she also thinks about work because she is training alone to be ready for the new season. He looks relaxed and smiling. He is confident that his destiny will cross the Nerazzurri again.
In these hours he has posted the photographs of his days in the gym, billiards, swimming pool and football with the children, then music, one of his passions off the pitch. He doesn’t write where he is, we know that he had chosen Sardinia, at least for the first part of his holidays.
