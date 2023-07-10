Wait Interwait for an agreement to be found with Chelsea that would allow him to fulfill his wish to stay in Milan. Romelu Lukaku he is on vacation and hopes to be able to return to the Pinetina soon. Meanwhile, she is resting with her family, her two children, who in these days – for the first time – she is posting and showing to her followers. And she also thinks about work because she is training alone to be ready for the new season. He looks relaxed and smiling. He is confident that his destiny will cross the Nerazzurri again.