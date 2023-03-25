Stockholm (Reuters)

A hat-trick of goals scored by Romelu Lukaku spoiled Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s expected return to Sweden, in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Sweden, at the start of the two teams’ campaign in Group F, in the European Football Championship qualifiers.

Lukaku opened the scoring in the 35th minute, after rising high to divert a cross played by Dodi Lukbakio, who had been a source of annoyance to the Swedish defense since the start of the match, into the net.

The Belgian striker punished Sweden’s defense again for poor control, as he took advantage of a low cross played by Lucbakio, to score from close range at the start of the second half.

Ibrahimovic, 41, entered the field in the 73rd minute, causing the fans to make a deafening noise, welcoming the striker’s return to the national team after a long absence due to injury.

However, the Milan player’s participation did not affect the level of the result, as Lukaku scored the third goal in the 83rd minute, giving his team victory in the first match he played under the leadership of new coach Domenico Tedesco.

It is known that a sharp dispute arose years ago between Lukaku and Ibrahimovic when the former was playing on loan from Chelsea to Inter Milan years ago, before his final transfer, while Ibra was and is still playing in Milan.