Four goals in two games for Belgium for Romelu, who is still looking for a breakthrough in the Nerazzurri. The Belgian takes off a few pebbles on Instagram, the Inter fans go wild on Twitter

Flynn Rider by Rapunzel surrounded by swords that remains impassive, arms folded, as if to say: “That’s all?”. After four goals in two games with Belgium – three against Sweden, one with Germany – Romelu Lukaku lets himself go on Instagram stories: “Only God can judge me and no one else”, “I will not abandon until I’m dead”. Even the choice of music, in addition to that of the images, is not accidental. Big Rome fuels the social ferment, with Inter fans asking themselves: so who is the real Lukaku? Why don’t we see it like this in Milan?

The reactions — The immediate reaction is a sense of disorientation. Is it Belgium that makes Lukaku better or Inter that fails to bring out his full potential? “Last night another goal (and against Germany), he practically scored more in two games for the national team than in the whole year up to here with us. I don’t know what to think anymore”, wonders a Nerazzurri fan. There are those who ask questions but above all those who have the answer: “I remain convinced that Lukaku’s limit here is our way of playing conditioned by the ‘actors’ who put it into practice. Which is why we needed someone who jump man”. See also Lukaku's contract, those missed checks and the reasons for the Inter no

He has to play — The common thought of the Nerazzurri people on social media is roughly the following: if Lukaku scores with the Belgium shirt, the problem is with Inter. “Strange that Lukaku goes back to being a football player when he is served in the right way and not just with his back to goal. Really strange…”. But it’s not so much a time for criticism as for hope: Simone Inzaghi must now be good at riding the momentum and getting the most out of Romelu. There are still many goals to achieve and with the Belgian at the top, anything is possible: “Lukaku was rightly sipped after the relapses. But now we’re in April, the injury is behind us and it’s time to make him feel important again and pivotal man. I hope he’s a starter in the league and in the Champions League because that’s why we signed him.” Immovable owner and LuLa found: for many this is the key. The axis with Lautaro was born and blossomed with Antonio Conte: some mischievous brings up the Salento coach, now free and, who knows, possible candidate for the Nerazzurri bench next year. “Lukaku smells the scent of Antonio Conte…”. See also Correa and Lukaku proceed with caution: Inzaghi, a doubt and an idea towards Barcelona

March 29 – 12:13

