Lukaku spoke at a press conference about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in motivating him to perform better in the Italian league, saying: “Winning the Italian League is exceptional, but I do not think that Ronaldo’s presence motivated me.”

“I would like to have Ronaldo’s dribbling style, the way he kicks the ball, while it would be good for him to have my strength.”

He continued, “People always talk about Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and say they are world-class strikers, while describing my performance as good.”

Lukaku added, “In the past two years, I have shown everyone that not only my performance is good, but that I am at the level of the best striker in the world.”

And he indicated that his dream is to win with his country Belgium the European Championship, describing this as the pinnacle of achievements for any player.

And if Lukaku succeeds in leading Belgium to win Euro 2020, he will be a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or, a title he described by saying: “It’s a great goal for any player, and my childhood dream.”