Roma’s signing of Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea is now official. The Giallorossi club has in fact deposited the contract of the 30-year-old Belgian in Lega Serie A.

The arrival of the Belgian in the capital, with a great welcome at the airport, ignited the enthusiasm of the yellow and red environment that dreams big after the big summer signing.