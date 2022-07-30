The Belgian fought for more than an hour and scored the goal that gave the Nerazzurri courage: however, the first 50 minutes to be reviewed, with the goals conceded by Lacazette and Cherki

As against Monaco, Inter continue not to lose character and willpower after 45 minutes of complex play. This time he does it with the signature and the face of the most anticipated man: Romelu Lukaku. In Cesena the Nerazzurri suffered for little more than a time and suffered the goals of Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki, before the Belgian – at the first center in an official friendly – launched the comeback. Nicolò Barella, in the 65th minute, then signs the final 2-2 before some jolt in extremis.

General tests – That Serie A is missing less and less is understood even only by the starting line-up of Simone Inzaghi, who fielded the “typical” eleven with very few exceptions. André Onana between the posts, Danilo D’Ambrosio in place of a Milan Skriniar still late in condition, Federico Dimarco on the left so as not to excessively force Robin Gosens’ physique. The other eight are the very titular ones, among which the offensive dream couple formed by Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez stands out. See also Inter, from San Siro to the web the enthusiasm of the fans explodes: "What a show of strength!"

Breath and nerves – Lucas Paquetà’s Lyon, on the other side of the Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi, is at the last test before opening Ligue 1 next Friday. The difference in condition compared to the French is once again evident, but Olympique also shines for the construction of the game, with plots designed to pierce the Nerazzurri in speed. Inter for its part shows off excellent opportunities especially in the first half of the first half, but Dimarco only touches the post with a low shot to cross and Lukaku kicks to the side looking for a complex twist from a few meters away. If at a competitive and nervous level Inzaghi’s team tries to keep the pace of Lyon – a total of five yellow cards in the first 45 ‘-, there is still work to be done in the fallback phase. Onana risks excessively in the construction phase, while the defense does not stand up to the French insertions. At 31 ‘a nice left-handed from Paquetà, from the right, fishes Lacazette in the middle of the area and the former Arsenal is good at bagging with his head after having escaped the central players. The interval comes at the right time for Inter, because in the 41st minute Lyon nearly doubled with an offensive break: Teté escapes and cuts towards the center from the right, then looks for Malo Gusto who hits the post with power. luckily for Inter, Karl Toko Ekambi kicks badly on the rebound. See also Giro d'Italia LIVE: follow stage 1 of the race live

The strength to react – In the second half Inzaghi does not change the set-up, while Peter Bosz extracts Rayan Cherki from the bench. The move was very successful, because in the 49th minute it was the substitute who doubled: the French counterattack was overwhelming, with Inter unable to avoid the goal even after the post hit by Houssem Aouar. In fact, the ball ends up in Cherki who manages to pierce Onana coldly. Just when the Nerazzurri falter, however, the driver returns to put his signature. Lukaku, up to now a proud fighter but imprecise under goal, stands out on a left-handed cross from Dimarco and sends the ball into the net with his head. The double advantage thus lasts little more than a minute and a photocopy action, in a good moment for Inter, then almost leads to a draw. However, Lopes saves on Lautaro’s beautiful gore, before Inzaghi opts for the first changes with the insertions of Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Skriniar. Before the coach can even change the tips, Lautaro takes his leave with a splendid touch of the outside on the trocar that kicks off the action of the equalizer: the signature is by Nicolò Barella, with an amazing lob that lies under the intersection distant. Finally, Gosens also plays the last quarter of an hour, after Inzaghi decides to change the men in the wing and the last remaining midfielders. A match that seems to resemble the friendly match against Monaco risks ending bitterly as in Lens: with 10 ‘from the end, however, Onana is superb on Dembélé’s diving header. The ball, touched by the goalkeeper, hits the crossbar: to be seen in loop the assist in the flying heel that serves the substitute. After a near post by Bradley Barcola and a good initiative by Kristjan Asllani, Marco Piccinini whistles the end of the match. Lukaku is back and Inter have awakened. See also Federico Viñas does not want to sign for another Liga MX club and clings to América

