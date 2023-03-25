With the Nerazzurri shirt he had already unlocked (Porto and Udinese) after fasting and the injury that caused him to miss a good portion of the season. He hadn’t scored with Belgium since 7 October 2011, in the Nations League semi-final loss against France. Tonight Romelu Lukaku returned to score for the colors of his country as well.

He did so in the 35th minute of the qualifying match for the next European Championships at the home of his “sworn enemy”, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who started on the bench. The goal came with a nice header in the 35th minute, it was still 0-0, with an assist from Herta Berlin striker Dodi Lukebakio. This is the 69th center in 105 appearances for the Red Devils.