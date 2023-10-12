Brussels (Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku, the reserve captain of the Belgium national football team, said that he would strongly welcome the return of Thibaut Courtois to the national team, after the goalkeeper left the squad last June.

After being overlooked for the position of reserve captain of the team, Courtois refused to play in a match against Estonia in a European Championship qualifier in June, according to coach Domenico Tedesco, who said that he had not communicated with the Real Madrid goalkeeper since then.

Courtois suffered a tear in the knee ligaments, and underwent surgery last August, which delayed any solution, but earlier, Belgium national team full-back Timothy Castagne said that he did not believe that Courtois might return to the squad, without any explanation.

But Lukaku expressed a different opinion, and said in a press conference while Belgium was preparing for its next qualifier against Austria in Vienna on Friday: I mean, from the bottom of my heart, we must put what happened behind us, and the day Thibault decides to return, he will simply return. If that happens, he still has a lot of value, and Thibaut then answers for himself in the dressing room, and you know, I would call on the media not to constantly write that Thibaut Courtois or any other player said this or did that.

Lukaku added: We need to put an end to these things, and I hope Thibault will rehabilitate well. This is the most important thing now. If he returns, I will be the first to welcome him with open arms.

Lukaku was chosen instead of Courtois as team captain last June, replacing the “injured” Kevin De Bruyne.

Lukaku said: “The captaincy is symbolic. There are many players here who can bear this kind of responsibility on their own.”

In a press interview, Castagne wondered whether team spirit should be sacrificed for the sake of one player, even if he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He added that it would be strange for Thibaut to return as if nothing had happened. It is a problem that must be resolved between him and the coach. If he no longer wants to attend, that will be his choice.

But Castagne has since apologized for the comments and spoke to Courtois. He said: I did not blame myself for this interview, but its timing was not appropriate. I also spoke about that with Thibaut. What was the conversation about? This stays between us.