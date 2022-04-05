The Inter coach turns 46 today. Options include a deputy Brozovic and having Dzeko, Sanchez and Vidal five years younger

Forty-six years to celebrate between Appiano and his family, with his head already on Saturday’s match against Verona. Simone Inzaghi has already made a gift between Sunday and Monday evening, with a championship round that could have derailed his Inter from the scudetto track and instead saw it shorten at the top.

The options – What gift would the Nerazzurri fans give to their coach in view of the season finale? Between the serious and the facetious, hoping that no one is offended, we throw some proposals there.

The first is the possibility of replaying the last 20 minutes of the derby on February 5th, with the reversal signed by Giroud. The second is the return to Milan of Lukaku, the game-breaking giant that could solve the goal problem. The third, a goalkeeper who does not shiver at every exit, as is happening to Handanovic and Onana. See also From Perisic's goal to the Cup derby: Milan, less than a month to overturn everything

Even a deputy Brozovic would not hurt, given that not only Inter’s game but also their fortunes pass through Epic. Last gift in the Scudetto key, being able to take 5 years away from Dzeko, Sanchez and Vidal. People with cazzimma and a winning mentality, but whose engine inevitably can no longer run at full capacity.

