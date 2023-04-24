171 Juventus fans will be subjected to Daspo for racist chants and insults during the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Inter. In the match, insults were fired at the Inter striker Romelu Lukaku from the southern curve. The Belgian, who after the 1-1 goal cheered towards the curve by putting his finger in front of his mouth, was sent off for a sum of yellow cards by referee Massa. The FIGC president has ordered a ‘pardon’ for Lukaku, canceling the disqualification and allowing the player to be available in the return semi-final scheduled for Wednesday. The sports judge decreed the closure of the black and white curve for one round: Juventus successfully appealed against the provision.

Read also

From the vision of the images, in the Digos investigations, it was also possible to find some chants made by Inter fans and praising the events that took place at the Heysel stadium in Brussels, where 39 people died before the Juventus-Liverpool Champions Cup final on 29 May 1985. A specific note was also forwarded to the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the ‘competence aspects’ on the matter.