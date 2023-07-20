The Belgian is requested by the coach, but first Vlahovic has to leave and the fans protest

Marco Guidi

Romelu Lukaku on the pitch is someone who "weighs". And not just for the goals. Its 93 kilos distributed over 191 centimeters are noticeable and annoy the opponents. But Big Rom is someone who also "weighs" for the teams in which he plays. And not just on a technical level. Chelsea knows it well, so the Belgian striker is now a huge burden. In London, many quote Carlo Verdone: cursed the day… that they wrote that check for 115 million. So even at Juventus they are doing their accounts. It is true that Lukaku is a precise (and pressing…) request from Massimiliano Allegri, who has been personally involved for some time to get the black and white sirens to Romelu's ears, but the first reactions of the square to the news of his possible landing in Turin were certainly not enthusiastic. Most fans don't want it. And even in society there isn't all this eagerness to bring Romelu into the house, above all until Dusan Vlahovic has freed the Continassa locker.

Priority — Today at Juve there are other urgencies. First of all give up those who are too many. Arthur is on his way to Fiorentina, the situations related to Bonucci, Zakaria and McKennie are less hot, reinstated in the squad but still given at the start. As explained by Cristiano Giuntoli, in the press conference in which he officially presented himself to the Juventus world: «Our market is already closed: we renewed Rabiot for a year, redeemed Milik and bought a winger like Weah». Translated from the "mercatese": apart from minor operations, more will be done only if there are important exits first. On the merits, if Vlahovic, Chiesa or other big names receive the classic "offer that cannot be refused". Lukaku, therefore, is not a priority. If anything, an emergency plan or more from late August, provided that we can afford it and in the meantime DV9 has started. But Dusan, for now, still doesn't have a real offer on the table. PSG are interested, but are not yet pushing decisively, while the real polls from England have only come from "minor" clubs (West Ham and Aston Villa). In addition, Milik and Kean are already in the squad.

COST — Big Rom, then, is one that “weighs” even in the budget. For the pharaonic salary (today in London he earns 11 million euros net a year…) and for the price fixed by Chelsea. Barring second thoughts, the Blues won’t fall below 40 million and they don’t have much margin to do so within a month. Not exactly motes for a 30-year-old who missed 20 games due to injury last season. Of course, the streets of the market are endless, there have been summers in which we were all amazed. And who knows, maybe in the last days of August Lukaku might not even become a loan opportunity, he should still be parked among the unwanted at Cobham, Chelsea’s training center. However, this scenario is difficult to imagine. This is why Juve is calm at the window. No worries.