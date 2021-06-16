There are many tricks that athletes look for to maintain motivation and, in this way, surpass themselves, achieve goals, break records … One of them is Romelu Lukaku, Belgian striker who just over a month ago was proclaimed Italian league champion with Inter and who recently scored a double with Belgium in his Euro 2020 debut. A brilliant end to the season for a player who continues to prove insatiable.

Paradoxically, Lukaku has surprised with his confession about how he maintains motivation. It has been to the official media of the club, as the reason for the premiere of IM Together, Inter’s official film about the season. “That defeat with Sevilla was the most difficult moment, I think the hardest of my career. In the morning he couldn’t think of anything else. But three or four days later, I woke up and I told myself that this year we would win with this team and I would do my best for it. And I do not forget”, Confessed the Belgian forward. A final in which he scored the first goal, but it would be of little use, since the Sevilla team ended up winning 3-2. Months later, he conquered the Scudetto and was chosen as MVP of Serie A 2020-21.