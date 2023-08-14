The attacker, on the sidelines in the Blues after the about-face at Inter, would thus remain in London. Contacts between Premier League clubs have already started

by correspondent Davide Chinellato – LONDON

Chelsea have found a new suitor for Romelu Lukaku: Tottenham. Spurs have decided to test the waters for the 30-year-old Belgian, who need a reinforcement in the role after the farewell of Harry Kane, who was sold to Bayern Munich for 116 million euros. And Lukaku, who remains out of the squad for the Blues, would be considered a short-term solution: he costs relatively little (45 million) and has Premier League experience. Provided, of course, that he endorses the solution, given that he had said several times that he doesn't want to know about the English league, and that he considers a contract that is lower than the 10.8 million he's pocketing now. But for Rom, Tottenham is better than the Saudi League, which the Belgian continues to refuse for now and which he would only consider if he didn't find a team by the end of the market.

PROBLEM — Lukaku remains a problem for Chelsea, one for which solutions are currently lacking. "We only want players who think of us as a team for the whole season," said Mauricio Pochettino of the Blues' strategies on the transfer market after the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on their Premier League debut. Big Rom is not one of these: at Chelsea he said right away that he didn't want to be involved in the Pochettino era, which would also have represented a new beginning for him in London, and that he wanted to leave. After the "betrayal" (to use Javier Zanetti's words) at Inter and with the negotiations with Juve never taking off, Lukaku returned to training in the Blues sports center in Cobham. Alone, without interactions with the first team, because Pochettino doesn't want him to have any contact with the first team. He doesn't even consider it at this moment in which, after Christopher Nunku's injury and with Armando Broja not fully recovered, the Blues have only one central striker available, Nicholas Jackson. It's no longer just Lukaku who doesn't want Chelsea, it's also been Chelsea that hasn't wanted Lukaku for some time.

SOLUTION — This is why Tottenham would be a solution. Postecoglou has used Richarlison, Brazil's starting World Cup centre-forward, at the center of his attack in place of Kane, but the 25-year-old scored just one goal in the Premier League last year, and if Spurs are to return to Europe they need goals. Lukaku won't be the ideal solution for Postecoglou's game, but he's a proven center forward who could lend a hand in the right context. More experienced than Gift Orban, the 21-year-old Nigerian from Ghent on whom the Spurs have set their sights, or the 19-year-old Argentine Alejo Veliz, who has just been signed from Rosario Central. Contacts between the two teams have started and an agreement is possible, provided that the Spurs put 45 million on the plate. Juve remains at the window: the exchange with Vlahovic skipped because Chelsea were not willing to add 40 million to the Belgian's price tag, if the black and whites want to give Allegri the striker he asks for, they will have to satisfy the Blues' requests.