The finish line is there, one step away, and it would be a splendid symbol of rebirth and revenge with respect to a very recent past that has created problems in spades. The injury and the relapse, the cursed World Cup in Qatar and then the immense effort to find that form that a body like Romelu Lukaku’s certainly cannot do without. Then the penalty goal against Udinese and the decisive goal against Porto in the Champions League, proof that there are improvements and that hard work is bearing fruit. After Bologna’s empty exit, however, a goal for great strikers is back in the sights: 50 goals in Serie A.

I see yellow and red — The Inter striker is in fact at an altitude of 49 and Lecce is now on his way, which usually brings the 29-year-old a good dose of luck: for the Giallorossi Lukaku scored on his debut at Giuseppe Meazza in 2019 and he also scored for the Apulians last August on the day of his debut-bis back from Chelsea. The only time he didn’t score, in January 2020 at the Via del Mare, the Nerazzurri ran into an uncomfortable 1-1 draw. In short, Simone Inzaghi has every interest in seeing Big Rome cheering in Sunday afternoon’s match also because the team is in a very delicate phase of the season and the time for patient waiting is over. We need a constant contribution from Lukaku and 50 must become his number of goals in Serie A instead of the percentage of form he is around. See also Bill seeks that Colombian soccer be broadcast on open television

In the fantastic four — If there are many players who have scored 50 goals, there are very few who have done the same in the Premier League. At the next celebration Lukaku would in fact enter a very small circle of effective attackers both across the Channel and at these latitudes. So far only Gianfranco Zola, Edin Dzeko and Cristiano Ronaldo are sitting at the table, with a chair ready for the Belgian. Upon his return from Chelsea, the entire Nerazzurri environment would have foreseen this goal already between the summer and autumn, but the above-mentioned unforeseen events postponed the goal until the gates of spring. Inter-Lecce is the next stop on Romelu’s road: will it be propitiatory once again?

