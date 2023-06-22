Lukaku to Milan (after Tonali’s farewell): the market bomb on the attacker. Robbery at Inter?

Romelu Lukaku to AC Milan: the bombshell of the transfer market was launched by the Gazzetta dello Sport. An indiscretion that would be truly sensational, with the Devil losing his Rossoneri soul in a few hours (Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for about 75-80 million with David Frattesi del Sassuolo on pole to replace him and the dream Milinkovic-Savic of the fans and… Pioli) but would snatch (conditionally) Big Rom, one of the symbols of Inter in recent years.

Lukaku-Milan, the doubts about the indiscretion of the transfer market

And the Lukaku-Milan rumor displaced many insiders, given that the Belgian striker would theoretically be out of one Eliott-RedBid logic: first of all for his age since he’s 30 (not a young talent who can be exploited on the pitch and then on the transfer market: see Tonali as a last example), then there’s a heavy engagement to guarantee him (last year at Inter he weighed 11.1 billion in the budget but thanks to the Growth Decree that can be worth a second year) and moreover to understand his cost of the card given that Chelsea would like to sell and not lend ( we are talking about 40-50 million). All assuming that Lukaku says yes to Milan.

Moreover, from several corridors of the market, Marcus Thuram’s ok for Milan seems close: it is true that the 26-year-old French striker is a striker who was born as a winger and has only been more at the center of the attack in the last year, but the AC Milan idea seems(goes) to sign the former star from Borussia Mönchengladbach as before tip (to be placed alongside Olivier Giroud in pink).

Lukaku-Milan, Belgium are cold on their voice

This is why the doubts about Lukaku’s arrival at Milan remain strong. And, according to what also transpires from the Belgium (home of Big Rom) the track does not seem practicable at all. The radio station Rtbf in these hours has rejected the rumor of the transfer market.

Lukaku-Milan, the meeting with the entourage of Big Rom and the conditions for bringing him to the Rossoneri

In any case, however, according to Milan News reports “in the last few hours Milan had a meeting with Romelu Lukaku’s entourage. The idea that leads to the Belgian from Chelsea could only become concrete if the centre-forward, now at Inter, were to agree to lower his salary. Relations between Milan and Chelsea, for some time now as demonstrated by the Tomori and Giroud affairs, are very good.”

AC Milan transfer market, Thuram and Arda Gulan dreams of Rossoneri. Luka Romero blocked

However, the feeling remains the same as above: Lukaku will return to Milan to wear the Inter shirt again or will choose in the end to give in to Arab courtships of Al Hilal (which offers 30 million per season and has already convinced Koulibaly) and the new Milan will have a young and talented attack with Marcus Thuram, Rafa Leao and the dream of the 18-year-old Turkish boy Arda Gulam to invent (the Rossoneri pressing on the boy’s entourage who has a 17.5 million clause with Fenerbahce but is followed by all the big European clubs including PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid). Let’s not forget that Milan blocked Luke Romero, 18-year-old striker whose contract with Lazio is about to expire. In the background, Villareal’s right winger Samuel Chukwueze (we need about twenty million) or the 24-year-old Christian Pulisic of Chelsea.

