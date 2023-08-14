Lukaku-Juventus, negotiations stalled with Chelsea. Exchange with Vlahovic stopped

Sensational in London, is he likely to skip Romelu Lukaku’s move to Juventus? The situation remains in progress, the former Belgian striker has had an agreement for some time with the bianconeri for a three-year contract worth 8-9 million net per season, but nothing changes between the black and whites and Chelsea in the exchange between Dusan Vlahovic and Big Rom. Pochettino didn’t put the Serbian center forward at the top of his list of preferences and then the blues don’t seem willing to pay a hefty adjustment in favor of Juve (they stopped at a maximum of twenty million and from there they never stopped moved).

Juventus transfer market, Lukaku under attack: there is Tottenham

The tug of war on the market perhaps could have (or could) have softened as the days went bysuggesting both sides to find a solution.

Except that Tottenham entered the scene: the Spurs after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich they have the money to invest heavily in a first striker (which they desperately need: Richarlison is certainly not enough, nor the purchase of the promising Argentine Alejo Veliz) and they are seriously thinking about Romelu Lukaku.

They can put 45 million on the plate: a figure that would be more than fine for Chelsea. Contacts between Tottenham and Chelsea have started: everything will depend on Big Rom’s will.

So far the Belgian forward has refused Saudi Arabia and expressed his willingness to return to Italy. Spurs will try to change his mind.

Subscribe to the newsletter

