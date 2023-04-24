Lukaku + Leao: Inter and Milan light up the Champions League fray

On the day of the victory of the Scudetto of Napoli in Turin, the two symbols of the Milanese launch the challenge to their rivals for the places that are worth the Champions League in Lazio, Juve, Rome and Atalanta. Cycling: Evenepoel signs the legendary encore in Liège and aims for the Giro d’Italia, Pogacar falls but is ready to get up. The deputy director Stefano Agresti in the studio with Antonino Morici

#Lukaku #Leao #Inter #Milan #light #Champions #scrum #Video #Gazzetta.it