Belgium need to hit the table in their qualifying group, after the draw against the Czech Republic on the second day. Lukaku will lead Roberto Martínez’s team. After the good result against Wales, the draw against the Czech Republic has set off alarms (follow the game live on AS.com). More than the result, which allowed him to continue as second in the group, were the feelings left by the team, at times surpassed by the Czech players and without solutions to create danger, despite the good work of Lukaku who managed to make holes although without prize.

What’s more, the Belgian team has to do it against Belarus, which is third in the group with one game less. If the Belarusian team achieved a positive result in their visit to Belgium, they could take the lead of the group, if the Czech Republic fails to beat Bale’s Wales.

Possible alignments and technical sheet

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Mechele; Meunier, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Hazard, De Bruyne, Trossard; and Lukaku.

Belarus: Gutor; Yuzepchuk, Naumov, Bordachev, Zolotov; Savitskiy, Kendysh, Maevski, Satsevich; Lisakovich: and Signevich.

Referee: D. Rumsas (Lithuania).

Stadium: King power

Hour: 20:45