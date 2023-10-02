Lukaku and Pellegrini knock out Frosinone, Roma win again

Roma returned to victory in Serie A by beating former Eusebio Di Francesco’s Frosinone 2-0 (goals from Lukaku and Pellegrini). Second success in seven games for the Giallorossi who rise to eight (minus 10 from Milan-Inter and -6 from fourth-placed Juventus and in the Champions League zone): “In the first half we gave the opponents two chances also due to a new defensive line – commented Mourinho at the end of the match -, however the defensive compactness was also good thanks to the work of Bove and Paredes. Tonight the boys were a team, against a team that is very well organized with quality players who confirmed the positive things” .

Mourinho: Lukaku scored, if he had stopped scoring they would have blamed me for that too

Lukaku still scoring goals (3 in the league in 5 appearances and 4 in the season also considering the Europa League): “Romelu continues to score, wherever he goes he scores. Thank goodness, because if he had stopped scoring goals they would have blamed me too of this. But luckily Lukaku is Lukaku.” What has bothered you in the last few days? The Special One underlines: “I already explained it yesterday, three months ago I was the loved, the wanted. Three months later this is no longer the case, because I must say we had a horrible start to the championship in terms of results, but also multifactorial. It annoyed me. I knew that the boys would demonstrate that we are a team, that we are united. I’m very happy that they won the match because it’s not easy after you lose a match like we lost the last one. You have to be emotionally balanced, you have to have the mental structure to enter the pitch, but I must also say that we have never felt the support of our fans fail and I have to thank them.”

Have you talked about the future with the Friedkins? “You continue to talk about the future, but I must not talk about the future. My future is the compromise with Roma signed until 30 June and this is serious for me. I must not talk to the owners, a coach must respect it and not make any kind of comments. I’m also happy for them, obviously, because they want to win matches and were disappointed with the result in Genoa. I work for them, I work for the Roman fans and for the players. When we do well I’m happy.”

Speaking about the emergency in defense Mou says: “Today I saw Juve: when Bremer got injured and Rugani came on I thought: “How lucky you are, Max”. I don’t have that luck. We hope for a small miracle for the next matches but I don’t know. The future? I have nothing to think about until June 30th.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

