Lukaku, Saudi Arabia calls but Big Rom only wants Juventus

Saudi Arabia does not let go of Romelu Lukaku: the ex Inter striker has been offered a two-year contract worth 100 million and 50 million would go to Chelsea for his price tag. The blues would seal the deal. Who stops everything is Big Rom. The Belgian champion continues to refuse indecent offers that arrive from Arabia and has no intention of joining the various Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Milinkovic Savic, Brozovic and so on who have accepted offers to leave Europe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku only wants Juventuswhich among other things would offer Chelsea less money, around 40 million, and must first make an important sale: Dusan Vlakhovic.

Lukaku-Juventus and the Vlahovic knot

A farewell to be written that of the Serbian center forward to the Bianconeri: PSG and Bayern Munich they don’t sink the shot and have other bombers on the list, the real Madrid he seems more inclined to a loan (which Juve doesn’t like). Just the domino effect of a divestment Mbappe (who does not renew with Paris Saint Germain and in a year he would be free to zero) could start the waltz of the strikers. But in the meantime the decision of Romelu Lukaku she is taken: she wants to wait because in her future she only sees the black and whites.

Lukaku-Juventus, but watch out for Lille’s Jonathan David

And in any case, even in the event of the sale of Vlahovic, Juventus will be attentive to the first great alternative to Lukaku: the 23-year-old striker Jonathan David of Lille (24 goals in 37 appearances last season). “He’s one of my best friends, he asked me many questions and if he decides to come he should prepare to work a lot here at Juventus,” said Timothy Weah of him on the day of his presentation as a new Juventus player. Juve then keeps it under observation Gianluca Scamaccadoes not abandon the track that leads to the return of Alvaro Morata. And stands at the window for Folarin Balogun: there’s not only Inter on the Arsenal-owned striker.

Lukaku: “Don’t trust anyone.” Big Rom’s enigmatic social post

“Trust nobody”, i.e. “Don’t trust anyone”, with the emoticons next to them indicating the chat gesture, Big Rom’s message on social media. Lukaku posted an Instagram story which was later deleted, but it is not clear who the recipient was. In recent days, the former Inter striker had posted two sentences in English written in white on a gradient background between black and white: “When hate doesn’t work, they start telling lies.” All accompanied by an emoticon, which portrays the two fingers – index and middle – arranged in a V as a sign of victory.

