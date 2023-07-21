Lukaku-Juventus, Saudi Arabia (again) tries. He wants Juve

Romelu Lukaku waits to understand its future from London. Chelsea goes on tour, but Big Rom stays in the English capital together with the other blues ‘redundancies’ (from Ziyech to Aubameyang). The former Inter striker suffered a new courtship from Saudi Arabia (bottom Pif who in the meantime is pressing for Lautaro from Inter): 60 million ready for him and 50 for his price tag. A deal that Chelsea would have already closed for some time. Belgium’s centre-forward no. Again, send the offers back to sender. Lukaku awaits Juventus: Masimiliano Allegri would make him the pivot of the Juventus attack that would go in search of the Scudetto, but Giuntoli cannot close the deal.

Lukaku-Juventus and the Vlahovic knot. PSG stopped, Real Madrid poll. The waltz of the tips (still) in the world transfer market

Dusan Vlahovic must be sold first. Sold, not sold out. The former Fiorentina star may not be back from a super season (affected by pubalgia, let’s not forget it), but he is 23 years old, has great talents and his complete explosion as a world-class bomber could be around the corner. Therefore, for less than 75-80 million, Juventus does not really talk about his sale (and therefore does not have the 40 million to turn over to Chelsea for Lukaku). PSG? For weeks he has been linked to Vlahovic, but the French club is divided internally: there are those who would be ready to bet everything on Dusan and those who push for Goncalo Matias Ramos, 22-year-old rising star from Benfica. Translated: from Paris everything is still. Bayern Munich follows, not from now the Juventus striker, but does not sink the blow. As well as Manchester United.

And in the background, in the domination of the world’s top strikers, we have to understand the fate of Harry Kane, the primary objective for many of these clubs (the English centre-forward would leave London, but Tottenham does not discount his price tag). Beyond Viktor Osimhen that Napoli wants to renew (it is two years from the deadline, at the moment the white smoke has not been found), but in fron of a really indecent proposal (above 150 million) some reflections would inevitably be made.

Finally, returning to Vlahovic, the breaking news is the Real Madrid poll: Carlo Ancelotti, who lost Karim Benzema (the Ballon d’Or went to Saudi Arabia to end his career) also thought of Dusan for the white attack. However, with a Mbappè at the door (this year paying the PSG or in a year on a free transfer?), Florentino Perez does not mention flights of fancy for the Juve jewel and aims for a onerous loan with the right to buy. So the deal is not done. And Lukaku remains stuck in London.

