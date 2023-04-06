Football, after the insults to Lukaku on the occasion of the Juventus-Naples match, the black and white curve will remain closed

The sports judge, after the events that occurred in the final minutes of Juventus-Interfirst leg semi-final of Italian Cup finished with the score of 1-1, imposed the obligation “to play a match with the sector called ‘Tribuna Sud’, first tier, without spectators”. After the equalizing goal they were sent off Lukaku, Quadrado And Handanovich.

There was great curiosity also for the measures against the Juventus curve after the racist insults aimed at the Belgian striker. So the black and white sector will therefore remain closed for the next match Serie A, scheduled for April 23 against Napoli.

Football, Coppa Italia: 3 match bans for Cuadrado and one for Lukaku

In relation to the matches of the semifinals of Italian Cup the sports judge Alexander Zampone has suspended for three days Juan Cuadrado of Juventus. Instead, one day is the measure against the Inter fans Romelu Lukaku and, “after hearing the race director”, Samir Handanovich.

One round of stops also for Aiwu della Cremonese, expelled for the voluntary ‘hands’ yesterday against Fiorentina.

