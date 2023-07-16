The day after the big break, it ranges from the disappointment of the Inter fans to the doubts of the Juventus players: “I don’t block my teammates’ shots…”
A people (Nerazzurri) wounded, another (Juventus) between hope and prudence. The Lukaku case does not allow for half measures and if the wound is still open at the home of Inter fans, the news of Romelu’s possible arrival in Turin is not considered positive for all the Bianconeri.
“I understand everything but I don’t understand the disappointment for Lukaku. I rather don’t understand how you managed to consider him great. Even if he had returned to us, I would have continued to ignore him like last year. Is it possible that you didn’t see what he did in his entire career?” writes a fan on Twitter. There are those who regret so much affection that was lost: “I’m the one who invented the hashtag #weLoveYouRom, to support a Lukaku who fell into depression after the Europa League final. I apologize to everyone”. We have to come to terms with reality: “Lukaku doesn’t want to come to Inter, he has an agreement with Juve and full stop. Even if he won’t go to Juve he hasn’t answered Inter’s calls because he’s not interested, so amen”. No space for those who see something obscure in the last episode (for now) of the story: “Lukaku would never have agreed to be a scapegoat. The decision to deal with Juve is exclusively his, like the consequences. Let’s not invent plots from yellow film”.
“I keep reading Lukaku is perfect for Allegri. I’m sorry, big mistake. If it’s true that he plays on counterattacks created by a low defense, tell me what’s the point?” one wonders on social media. There are those who are satisfied with the joke at Inter: “With Lukaku, who I don’t like, do you know how much Interisti will die?”. Who is dedicated to financial analysis: “Lukaku is more suitable for Allegri’s football than Vlahovic. But Juve’s priorities this season are to reduce costs and lower the age of the squad, and in this perspective Lukaku makes no sense “. Not to mention that the performance in the Champions League final didn’t win over everyone: “I’m also applying as a striker before Lukaku. I take much less money and I certainly don’t put myself on goal to block my teammates’ shots, causing them to lose the Champions League”.
