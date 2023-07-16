A people (Nerazzurri) wounded, another (Juventus) between hope and prudence. The Lukaku case does not allow for half measures and if the wound is still open at the home of Inter fans, the news of Romelu’s possible arrival in Turin is not considered positive for all the Bianconeri.

“I understand everything but I don’t understand the disappointment for Lukaku. I rather don’t understand how you managed to consider him great. Even if he had returned to us, I would have continued to ignore him like last year. Is it possible that you didn’t see what he did in his entire career?” writes a fan on Twitter. There are those who regret so much affection that was lost: “I’m the one who invented the hashtag #weLoveYouRom, to support a Lukaku who fell into depression after the Europa League final. I apologize to everyone”. We have to come to terms with reality: “Lukaku doesn’t want to come to Inter, he has an agreement with Juve and full stop. Even if he won’t go to Juve he hasn’t answered Inter’s calls because he’s not interested, so amen”. No space for those who see something obscure in the last episode (for now) of the story: “Lukaku would never have agreed to be a scapegoat. The decision to deal with Juve is exclusively his, like the consequences. Let’s not invent plots from yellow film”.