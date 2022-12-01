Big Rom at the end of the match first breaks the bench, then bursts into tears and is consoled by Henry. Now he will have to find the conditions for Inter

Anger, disappointment and many, too many mistakes resulting from an evidently still approximate condition. Thus ends Romelu Lukaku’s World Cup, victim of a bad evening (that of all of Belgium) and of a goal that was bewitched, the one defended by the Croatian Livakovic.

But just as the elimination of Martinez’s troop is not exclusively the daughter of adverse fate, but of performances largely below the sufficiency even in the first two outings against Canada and Morocco, Big Rom’s bad evening is not only the daughter of chance. Between sensational errors in front of goal (two gigantic ones) and gestures of impatience, the Nerazzurri striker betrayed his lack of reactivity and lack of lucidity, reflections of an athletic form still far from the optimal level despite the efforts of the last two weeks. Then, after the final whistle, the violent outburst against the bench confirming the anger and frustration for the nuanced goal. Romelu then burst into tears and Thierry Herny, Martinez’s deputy, consoled him for a long time. See also The ideal team of players born in 2003

BAD STAR — The best antidote for Big Rom can only be the return to Milan to immediately turn the page and leave behind a nightmare part of the first part of the season: first the summer injury to the hamstring complete with a relapse at the end of October, right at the return against Sampdoria, then the race against time not to miss the World Cup train. A train that turned out to be rickety and full of bitterness: from the frustrated debut against Canada to the scarce 15′ against Morocco up to the nightmare recovery played against Croatia in the decisive match, which turned into a sadistic crossroads. Big Rom has had the good ball three times, the one able the fate and the tournament of a Belgium that since the beginning of the tournament has desperately sought the help of a leader who has never revealed himself. But all three times he failed due to a matter of centimetres, of reflexes, always a few steps from the goal line. Three unusual wastes for Lukaku who has learned to make himself loved by the Nerazzurri people with goals, but it happens when his physique does not respond adequately. Exactly like Big Rom’s physique (not) did in the approximately 50′ in which he remained on the field, closed with that violent punch on the shattered windows of the bench. A World Cup already born under a bad star ended up even worse, with a sensational elimination in the first round. See also Barça restarts with Lewandowski: brace and 3-0 at Villarreal

RESET — That of Big Rom was an empty chase, also the fault of a Belgium that proved to be well below expectations. After the narrow success on his debut against Canada, coach Martinez clearly spoke of the need to recover the best Lukaku as soon as possible to give strength to a dull and energyless, almost emptied team. But the miracle didn’t work for the Nerazzurri. The hard workouts of the last two weeks weren’t enough to reactivate the bomber’s heavy muscles which still appeared packed and weighed down. The simple will and spirit of sacrifice were not enough to fill the athletic limits of a Lukaku who will now have to place himself under Inzaghi’s orders to turn the season around and find himself. So far, there have been just 256 minutes on the pitch for Inter divided into five total appearances (with two goals and one assist). At the World Cup, on the other hand, he racked up just over an hour on the pitch, including recoveries. Crumbs on balance, as if the Big Rom season hadn’t really started yet. That’s why, once the world disappointment is over, Lukaku will focus exclusively on Inter and his new beginning. A few days of relaxation, in all likelihood, just to recharge the batteries and reset the mood. Then he will wear the Nerazzurri shirt again, with Inzaghi and his staff ready to welcome him to restart together with momentum. See also eFootball 2022, missing modes and Master League: how will it work?

December 1, 2022 (change December 1, 2022 | 21:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lukaku #world #flop #crazy #mistakes #despair #tears