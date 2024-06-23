Berlin (dpa)

Romelu Lukaku, the all-time top scorer for the Belgium national team, set a negative record by canceling three personal goals in one edition of the European Nations Cup.

Three Lukaku goals were canceled after the VAR was used in Belgium’s first two matches at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Two Lukaku goals were canceled during Belgium’s loss to Slovakia with an unanswered goal at the opening of its continental campaign, the first due to offside and the second due to a handball, before Lukaku returned and scored again during his country’s victory over Romania with two unanswered goals, but the referee canceled the goal due to offside, after the return. For mouse technology.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco said: “It is bad luck for him,” while captain Kevin De Bruyne explained: “I do not think he is disappointed.”

Lukaku has 85 goals with the Belgium national team, and he will try to increase his goal during the confrontation against Ukraine next Wednesday, and score his first goal in Euro 2024.

Belgium has no alternative but to win over Ukraine, as all four teams in Group Five have three points.

De Bruyne said: “Lukaku played a great match. He is completely selfless, just like when he created the goal for Youri Tieleman. Yes, things could have been ended better, but the important thing is our ability to score.”

For his part, Tedesco explained: “I think he could have scored three, four or five goals. It is wonderful that we created these types of opportunities, and we must continue to be patient.”