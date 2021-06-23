A hit-and-run via Twitter for Romelu Lukaku, who launched a Q&A to engage fans by answering many curiosities: “The goal for 2021? Be healthy, first of all. My life is going well, I can’t complain. What if my son will be a footballer? I want him to be happy ”. There is no shortage of passages against Inter, starting from the arrival in Milan in the summer leaving Manchester: “They are two big cities, obviously the game changes because in Italy you have to use your brain more. And someone said that I was not able to do it … Serie A, from a tactical point of view, is complicated. Every game is different, it happens that the chances in the 90 ‘are very few. And they must be exploited ”. On the market and on a possible passage to City, zero doubts: “I’m fine at Inter”.