Berlin (dpa)

Belgium national team winger Jeremy Doku said that his fellow striker Romelu Lukaku is afraid to celebrate when scoring goals, after three of his goals were canceled after the use of the VAR technique in the European Football Championship currently being held in Germany.

Lukaku scored two goals and was canceled by VAR in the match that the team lost 0-1 against Slovakia last week, where one goal was canceled due to offside, and the other was canceled due to a handball on the player Luis Obinda before scoring the goal. The technology also canceled another goal due to offside, when he scored Lukaku scored a goal in the match that his team won over Romania 2-0 last Saturday.

Lukaku has not yet scored a valid goal in Euro 2024, but Doku said that his colleague is still optimistic.

Doku said: “He wanted to score those goals, because now, when he scores, I think he is afraid to celebrate.”

He added: “He was not lucky, but he is happy because we won the last match. Of course, as a striker he always wants to score, and when you think about individual statistics, this is normal, but he is happy with his influence on our team and the opportunities he creates.”

Doku continued: “If you watch the matches, you will realize how important he is to us. He did not score, but he made goals, and that is also important.”

The Belgian team will face its Ukrainian counterpart in the last match of the group stage in Group Five, a group in which all teams are equal on three points.