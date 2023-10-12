Lukaku, Inter’s Curva Nord responds to Big Rom

“Romelu Lukaku infamous disgusting we don’t care what you have to say, we don’t care about your justifications, we don’t want to hear your voice at all! If you have the balls (I doubt) come to the Meazza. Milan awaits you”, writes Inter’s Curva Nord via social media responding to the words spoken by Big Rom in the last few hours on his farewell to the Nerazzurri.

Lukaku, 50 thousand Nerazzurri whistles against Big Rom at Inter-Roma

Before Inter-Benfica, outside San Siro, a flyer was distributed by the Nerazzurri ultras in view of the match against Roma which will see Lukaku play for the first time since his farewell against Lautaro and his teammates: “October 29th date to be marked in red to make us feel all the disgust we feel towards those who have turned their backs on us in the most unworthy way. A character who has proven to be a little man, because before being a champion you have to be a man and know how to respect our word; we defended you with drawn sword and you repaid us by turning your back on us. Before the match against Roma, the North will distribute 50 thousand whistles to be used at breakneck speed with every touch of the ball by whoever has betrayed our shirt. Let’s show everyone how those who have shown themselves unworthy of wearing our colors deserve to be treated.”

