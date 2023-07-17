Lukaku-Inter, Ravezzani: “If it had happened to Milan or Juventus….”

Fabio Ravezzanidirector of TeleLombardia, commented the Lukaku affair with a post on Twitter: “We have to be honest: if the Lukaku affair had happened to Juve or Milan, everyone would have called the managers incompetent, making fun of them”.

We must be frank: if the affair #Lukaku had occurred at #Juve or #Milan everyone would have called the managers incompetent, making fun of them. — Fabio Ravezzani (@FabRavezzani) July 16, 2023

“I had assumed that Lukaku only wanted Inter and I even found the thesis of Zazzaroni and the Corriere dello Sport according to which he was in talks with #Juve to be improbable. They were right: very good. Intellectual honesty requires apologies and congratulations”, your tweet on Saturday from Fabio Ravezzani always on the sensational twist of the transfer market.

Read also

Cuadrado to Inter: the former Juventus player arrives on a free transfer. Transfer market news

Subscribe to the newsletter

