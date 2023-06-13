Lukaku-Inter goodbye or goodbye? Big Rom end of loan, returns to Chelsea

Arab sirens sound for Romelu Lukaku. The Inter striker – after the misfortune in the Champions League final with Manchester City (here the report cards of the cursed night of Instabul) – on 30 June he will see his loan expire e will return to Chelsea (with which he has a contract until 2026) to start the season with the blues in July while waiting to see what his future will be. On the one hand, the Nerazzurri want to bring him back to Milan (but re-discussing the economic terms of the loan)while a very important offer arrives from Arabia for the Belgian striker.

Lukaku and the end of his loan with Inter: Chelsea, offer from Saudi Arabia or return to the Nerazzurri?

Al Hilal wants to bring Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia. According to the Evening Standard, the player met with the club’s emissaries on Monday in Paris when he received his two-year Arabian Nights offer. And according to other rumors coming from France, they would be on the table 25 million a season. Total 50. A proposal that would make anyone waver, even if Big Rom seems perplexed by what is filtering. He would like to play again at the highest levels in European football and is ready to talk to Chelsea to define his future and try to return to Inter again.

Lukaku greets Inter: before Chelsea the Belgium national team

Meanwhile the season of Romelu Lukaku did not end the night in Istanbul. After saying goodbye to Inter, the striker joined the Belgium national team who has to play two qualifying matches for the Euro 2024: Saturday 17 June at home against Austria and Tuesday 20 June against Estonia. Then a little well-deserved vacation in which to reflect on his future and the rally with Chelsea. Unless his fate is decided first…

