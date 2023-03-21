Lukaku-Inter goodbye? Transfer market rumors

Romelu Lukaku could leave Inter for the second time. The Belgian forward would like to stay in Milan: at the end of the season (5 goals in 19 appearances so far) he will return to Chelseathen the Nerazzurri club will have to decide whether to negotiate a new loan deal but in any case they would only do so at lower figures than this year.

Lukaku-Inter, Aston Villa at the window

This is why the separation between Big Rom and Inter is a decidedly possible eventuality. His future? In any case, it is unlikely that he will go back to wearing the blues shirt. In England Lukaku has admirers, primarily theAston Villa who could present an offer to buy his tag outright.

Lukaku-Inter goodbye and BIg Rom from Chelsea to Roma? Transfer market rumors

But be careful of the plot Chelsea-Roma, Abraham-Lukaku which could bring the Belgian striker to the capital. Speaking of the English forward (author of a great season last year, while this year only 7 goals for him and lately he has also sat on the bench in delicate matches against Juventus, return with Real Sociedad and Lazio) his permanence in the yellow and red shirt is anything but obvious. According to calciomercato.com “Chelsea always retains a right of repurchase at 80 million. An obviously off-market price, but the priority of any negotiation would go with the Blues who in the meantime are still trying Osimhen and who still don’t know Lukaku’s future. The Belgian could represent a bargaining chip not to be underestimated, even for Roma who will focus more on salaries than on bookings given the UEFA stakes”.

Abraham-Roma, Premier League clubs are thinking of Tammy

Abraham (Roma valuation 40-50 million) moreover, according to these rumors it is also in the crosshairs of the same Aston Villa, which looks to Lukaku, but think back to the striker who already played for the Hammers scoring 25 goals in a season. And also the Manchester United he could enter the race for Tammy if the Giallorossi club decides to put him on the market.

