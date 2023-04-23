Big Rom finds the goal from open play that has been missing since August: it is the first brace of the season, and now he has 9 goals. “It’s the first time in my career that I’ve had such a serious injury, but now…”

He had been looking for a goal from play in Serie A since 13 August, from that Lecce-Inter played at the Via del Mare. Since then in the league Romelu Lukaku had only beaten the opposing goalkeeper on penalties, against Udinese and Spezia. At Castellani, after more than 8 months (253 days to be precise), Big Rom broke a taboo and returned to score… at Lukaku especially on the occasion of doubling, with double step, acceleration and left diagonal . “Now I’m more confident in long shots – admitted the former United and Chelsea – and the credit goes to the great work done with the trainers. It’s the first time in my career that I’ve had such a serious injury and it certainly affected my season. Now I want to help the team in this final”.

EVERYTHING FOR INTER — Thanks to the 2021-22 spent in London wearing the Chelsea shirt, Lukaku had not scored a brace in Serie A for over two years, or since 14 February 2021 against Lazio, their next opponents in the league on Sunday at 12.30. But first there is Juventus and the semi-final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday that the Belgian will be able to play thanks to the “pardon” received from the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. “I thank him for this opportunity which, in my opinion, is also a step forward for Italian football in the fight against racism. Now I am only thinking about recovering in view of the semi-final. In this season finale, I want to do my best in training as well. L ‘Inter gave me everything and I will give everything for Inter which has allowed me to become who I am thanks to the Scudetto two years ago.” See also LIVE Inter-Juve, slow motion: Rabiot's arm on Kostic's goal? Because it was validated

HIM AND LAUTARO — In 2023 Lukaku scored 7 goals, all concentrated from the beginning of February onwards (only Osinhen, with 11 goals, and Cabral, with 10, have better numbers); Lautaro is at 11, but from the beginning of January onwards. Thus, Toro has scored at least 15 goals in Serie A in three or more consecutive seasons. Before him, Mauro Icardi had succeeded at Inter (from 2014-15 to 2017-18: on four occasions). In Empoli they both beat the opposing goalkeeper and the message was very eloquent: the Lula who gave Conte the Scudetto is back. “I think we’ve seen the best Lukaku because I’m gaining confidence in individual actions and in games with my team-mates. I’m also happy for Lautaro because we’ve been through a difficult time. Now we’re regaining confidence in front of goal and we have to continue like this because now he’s a important moment for us”. It is too late to snatch the Italian flag from Naples, but Inzaghi would also be satisfied with finishing in the top four in the league as well as a great finish in the Italian Cup and above all in the Champions League. Lukaku celebrated his brace in the usual way, with a military salute and forefinger raised to his mouth, the exultation that had cost him his second yellow card (later canceled by Gravina) at the Stadium. At the end of the game, then, after the 3-0 assist to the Argentine friend (complete with a joint exultation mimicking the rifles; a remake of the past…), he went to give his shirt to the fans of the curve. Particularly to one of them who had a two-pole flag with his face on it. “We have to thank the fans who trust us, support us and push us to do better and better. This year the league has been complicated and it’s normal to thank them because they are close to us anyway. I have an excellent relationship with them.” See also Play well, "rejects" Gosens, discusses the renewal: Perisic designs his future

I WOULD STAY HERE, BUT… — Final on the future, from the dream of winning the Champions League to the possibility of staying at Inter again next season: “Now it’s important to do well in the second leg of the Coppa Italia against Juve and I don’t want to look too far ahead. We have to think game by game Do you want to know if I would gladly stay at Inter? Yes, but guys you have to be careful saying those things because the others… (laughs, ed.) I just have to give my all for Inter and look forward to a match after the other”.

