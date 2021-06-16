Visit yes, visit no. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen: the conference on the eve was all about. The Belgian would have liked to go, he had also talked about it with the coach Martinez, but then – also thanks to the Covid restrictions – he will not go. “I want to go and see Christian, I also talked about it with the coach and he agrees. In the meantime, in the tenth minute of the match we will throw the ball out and applaud, it will be our tribute. Many of our players played with him, then on the pitch we would like to win ”. Word of the Inter center forward, who denies what was said by Denmark coach Hjulmand, according to which the match will not be interrupted. Still on Eriksen: “The Danes needed psychological assistance, we didn’t. Certainly a first aid course would be needed in the field. See what Kjaer did? So we all know what to do. Tomorrow will be a very complicated test, because they will be very motivated. Did I talk to Chris? I just got a text from him saying he was fine. I told him that if he wanted to talk, I would go. I’ll send him a message before the game tomorrow. Now I let him spend time with his family ”. Then a joke about how much he has improved in the last season: ”With Inter I have grown in the details, I understand the game first, I see it better. Now I’m trying to be more consistent over a longer period of time ”. A joke also on Black Lives Matter: “I do not fight for this alone, but I am against all forms of discrimination. We are in 2021, all people must be respected. What the Russians did (who did not kneel, ed) does not concern me. A Russian player even apologized to me after the match ”.