The Premier League, Inter which is his home, the injury. Romelu Lukaku is all there in the long chat produced for the documentary One for All on Prime Video. Let’s start with England: “I was no longer happy there – says the Inter forward -. I wanted something new, I was missing something and so I left. My mind was elsewhere. I felt I couldn’t evolve myself. I had given everything and that’s why I left the Premier League and England: because I wasn’t happy anymore. Then I thought: where am I going now? To Italy! My family is fine here.”

Scudetto

Which means Inter: “In my first year we didn’t win and that gave me a sour feeling. But you can’t stand still, you have to push and see what you can do. And then we became champions. I knew we would win from the first day, in the workouts everyone was motivated. I had a goal, I felt that I had reached the next level and it would help me. And finally it happened and I said: ‘We did it’. Sometimes you need a moment like that in the life. I hope everyone has that moment in life, where you get where you want to be. Scudetto? I remember showing my emotions on the pitch for the first time. Real emotions, joy, I was super happy.” And here we are with the injury in the first part of the year: “What people don’t know is that I broke the tendon of my thigh flexor muscles, behind the knee, in training before Cremonese. It was the first time I was I was stuck for 6 months without being able to play. They made me think: ‘Maybe I should do more rehabilitation to be able to play longer’. That’s the bad thing about starting your career young, there aren’t many people I can talk to about this.”