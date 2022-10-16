If there are no twists, Big Rom will be available again on Saturday in the away match in Florence

Romelu Lukaku no longer wants to waste time and in the morning, before witnessing the victory over Salernitana from the sidelines, he went to Pinetina to train. He raced alone Big Rom, waiting for the definitive go-ahead to work with his teammates that will arrive (barring unpleasant surprises) thanks to an exam on the left thigh scheduled for Tuesday, when the group will resume running in Appiano after a day rest.

The seven weeks he spent out due to the flexor strain seemed like an eternity and now he’s doing everything he can to … get back on the pitch. If there are no twists, it will happen on Saturday in Florence, when he will go to the bench and maybe play a few minutes in the final. A bit like what happened today in Correa, again skilled and enlisted after the knee problem. See also The derby is from Juve. Inter at the top waiting for Roma

GROUP – Romelu has so far only played the first three games of the season and has been knocked out since 28 August, when he was injured in training. He has missed 11 matches in a row, more than he had been forced not to play in the last two years (between Milan and London) combined. It is clear that for him, who returned to Inter in search of redemption after a complicated 2021-22 at Tuchel’s court, things did not go as he expected. Just as naturally that inside the desire to demonstrate the value of him “devours” him. Also because the World Cup is upon us and he wants to be a protagonist with Belgium.

But first in his thoughts is Inter: because the managers have bet on him, agreeing to pay a lot of money for the loan (8 million plus 5 of a loan), and Big Rom wants to repay them. After training, he raced to San Siro today and went to the locker room to group before the start of the match, at half-time and after the match when he congratulated everyone on the victory. He watches the race from the seats next to the bench together with his son Romeo and a group of friends including Andrea Grilli, CEO of New Guards Group, the holding that manages some fashion brands including Off White and Marcelo Burlon. From Saturday he wants to be the protagonist on the pitch and his friends want to run to hug them after a goal, not sit next to them. See also Meet the venues for EURO 2022

October 16, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 00:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lukaku #trained #tomorrow #exams #green #light #return