Lukaku has landed in Rome. After days of anxious waiting, the Giallorossi fans were able to embrace their new center forward for the first time this afternoon, 29 August. An enormous crowd (around 5,000 fans) welcomed the latest gift from the Friedkins at Ciampino airport around 5.40pm.

As early as 2 pm, the first Giallorossi supporters began to crowd Ciampino airport – in the area reserved for private flights – awaiting the landing of Big Rom and the Giallorossi delegation made up of Dan Friedkin – an exceptional pilot – and his son Ryan, as well as gm Tiago Pinto, the CEO Lina Souloukou and Anna Rabuano, Chief of Financial Planning. The Roma management, after closing the deal with Chelsea (dry loan), left London in the very early afternoon to reach Brussels where, around 3 pm, Lukaku was picked up to then head for Rome.

The Friedkin Group plane, followed by more than 45,000 fans through the site flightradar24, it touched down at 17.40, welcomed by the roar of the crowd (about 5,000 present). A few minutes and Romelu appeared from the tailgate, sending the fans into a frenzy. The attacker was immediately escorted by the Giallorossi security men in front of his new supporters, for a brief greeting before getting into the van made available by the club. Choruses also for the Giallorossi president Dan Friedkin, praised with the classic “A president, there is only one president”. Moments of glory also for the GM Pinto: the Portuguese car was literally besieged by dozens of delirious people.